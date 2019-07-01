Delta gov, Okowa swears in new commissioners this week

Government Special Announcement

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particular Deltans that the Governor f Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Aruthur Okowa will on Wednesday 3rd July, 2019 swear in the under listed Commissioners designate as Members of the Delta State Executive Council:

i. Mrs Flora Atlanta

ii. Chief James Augoye

iii. Rt.Hon. Basil Ganagana

Iv. Barrister Peter Mrakpor

v. Prof Patrick Muoboghare

vi. Chief Festus Ochonogor

vii. Hon China Ossai

viii. Chief Patrick Ukah

2. The swearing in will take place at old Unity Hall, Old Government House, Asaba at 10am.

3. Accordingly, the commissioners designate, their families and guests are to be seated by 9:30am.

Signed

Chiedu Ebie

Secretary to State Government