Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Delta gov, Okowa swears in new commissioners this week

Younews Ng July 1, 2019 Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 35 Views

Government Special Announcement

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particular Deltans that the Governor f Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Aruthur Okowa will on Wednesday 3rd July, 2019 swear in the under listed Commissioners designate as Members of the Delta State Executive Council:

i. Mrs Flora Atlanta
ii. Chief James Augoye
iii. Rt.Hon. Basil Ganagana
Iv. Barrister Peter Mrakpor
v. Prof Patrick Muoboghare
vi. Chief Festus Ochonogor
vii. Hon China Ossai
viii. Chief Patrick Ukah

2. The swearing in will take place at old Unity Hall, Old Government House, Asaba at 10am.

3. Accordingly, the commissioners designate, their families and guests are to be seated by 9:30am.

Signed
Chiedu Ebie
Secretary to State Government

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Famous Ibru’s daughter reveals how she too, was raped !

Elvina Ibru, too has summoned courage to reveal again,not by pastor Fatoyinbo ,but by an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.