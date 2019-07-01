Delta gov, Okowa swears in new commissioners this week

Government Special Announcement
It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particular Deltans that the Governor f Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Aruthur Okowa will on Wednesday 3rd July, 2019 swear in the under listed Commissioners designate as Members of the Delta State Executive Council:
i. Mrs Flora Atlanta
ii. Chief James Augoye
iii. Rt.Hon. Basil Ganagana
Iv. Barrister Peter Mrakpor
v. Prof Patrick Muoboghare
vi. Chief Festus Ochonogor
vii. Hon China Ossai
viii. Chief Patrick Ukah
2. The swearing in will take place at old Unity Hall, Old Government House, Asaba at 10am.
3. Accordingly, the commissioners designate, their families and guests are to be seated by 9:30am.
Signed
Chiedu Ebie
Secretary to State Government