FG Suspends Planned RUGA..3 reasons

Barely 48 hours to the planned mass action and following public outcry against the RUGA Settlement Projects, President Muhammadu Buhari is said to have suspended the idea pending further notice.

RUGA settlement scheme, according to presidency, was an idea designed to stem the tide of herdsmen/farmers clashes across the country

An aide in the presidency confirmed this .The source, however, says the Governors Forum will be speaking on the matter soon.These are the reasons why Buhari concluded on suspending the scheme.

(1.) public had misconstrued it as another form of the proposed cattle colony by the federal government.

(2.) Some members of the public and civil society groups had also planned mass action in Abuja against the scheme, on Friday, 5th July, 2019.

(3.) A source close to the presidency said President Buhari believe further consultation and restrategizing is needed..”so may have resolved to suspend the scheme till further consultations”