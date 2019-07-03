Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG Suspends Planned RUGA..3 reasons

Younews Ng July 3, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 72 Views

Barely 48 hours to the planned mass action and following public outcry against the RUGA Settlement Projects, President Muhammadu Buhari is said to have suspended the idea pending further notice.

RUGA settlement scheme, according to presidency, was an idea designed to stem the tide of herdsmen/farmers clashes across the country

An aide in the presidency confirmed this .The source, however, says the Governors Forum will be speaking on the matter soon.These are the reasons why  Buhari concluded on suspending the scheme.

(1.) public had misconstrued it as another form of the proposed cattle colony by the federal government.

(2.) Some members of the public and civil society groups had also planned mass action in Abuja against the scheme, on Friday, 5th July, 2019.

(3.) A source close to the presidency  said President Buhari believe further consultation and restrategizing is needed..”so may have resolved to suspend the scheme till further consultations”

 

