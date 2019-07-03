Sen. Abbo admits guilt, weeps , apologises !

Against earlier show of bravado, claiming the video was doctored, the Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo has come out on Wednesday to apologised for assaulting a nursing mother.

The senator, during a media briefing in Abuja, wept as he apologized to mothers, Nigerians, his party; the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Assembly, his family, the victim and her family as well as all people who were embarrassed by his conduct.

He stated that he has never been known or associated with assault in the past.

He said that regardless of what transpired prior to his expression of anger, he was sincerely sorry and pleaded that all men and women should have the heart to forgive him.

Abbo said, “I’m not here to tell my own side of the story.

“It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo profoundly apologise to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party, my family, friends as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologize to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.”

He added, “l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.”