Sen. Abbo comes out with different naratives on spiral video

Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo from Adamawa state, who was caught in a viral video assaulting official statement on Wednesday.

He claimed the video in circulation has been edited and does not reflect what actually happened in May.

The assault, has sparked outrage with many Nigerians calling for his prosecution and urging the Senate to also discipline him.

“We will be releasing a statement maybe tomorrow afternoon(today Wednesday),” he said, adding that the incident happened before he became a Senator.

“We will soon release an official statement to the viral video which happened before I became a senator where my younger sister was beaten to a pulp in a shop and I was called upon there where I had to call an ambulance and a police to come to the scene and it got out of hand I was also assaulted.”

“It is an old video, but we will soon release a statement to that effect.

“It was my sister that was at the store and she was assaulted; in fact, she fainted in the shop but they compressed the video and cut that part out of it.

“They took her out to resuscitate her. The one standing with a cap is a doctor, the doctor had to come to give her life. My sister is not in the video, it was completely cropped out of it.”

Senator Abbo said he would be demanding the release of the full recording.

“This is a political season and now I am now a politician, before I was not a politician but now the reality of the fact is that I am now a politician and politicians are not people who are liked, they exhume things of 20 years and they hang it on their neck now,” he said.

“As I said before we will release a robust response to everything, and we will also ask for the entire video to be released since they have the video. We will seat and discuss about the video. Just to be clear that video was taken long before now and it was released just as this point.”

However, in the CCTV video, published by Premium Times, the Senator did not mention anything about his sister being assaulted.