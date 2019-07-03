Kemi the owner of the sex toy shop at Barnex wuse 2, had said that on the said day, she was about closing her shop at about past 6pm when the senator walked in with his girl friend and her friend drunk (all three drunk).

After buying sex toy of 20 thousand naira, one of the girls started vomiting inside her shop then passed out on the flour for about 20min.

kemi said she was scared and had to call her dad, the senator accused her of causing the girl’s condition, she then called her friend who own a shop downstairs on the same block to come and witness what is happening inside her shop.

Oga senator on the other hand called his boys to arrest her, she called her dad to inform him on the latest development when the senator started shouting at her to drop d call, her friend on the hand tried to calm the men shouting at Kemi the owner of the shop, the rest is what u see in d video, after all that happened in d video we all watched, the police dragged the girl into the van, kemi had to call the girl’s mother who was in a Salon nearby, they where about driving off when the owner of d plaza asked the security to close the gate and that was how the girl was rescued from the senator n his boys ( police men).