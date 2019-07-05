Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Gboyega Oyetola’s election as Osun Governor

Younews Ng July 5, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 57 Views

Tajudeen Ajadi, Osogbo.

The Supreme court has validated the election of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of Osun State.

of the Court of Appeal which nullified the March 22 judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal.

The tribunal had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the September 2018 election.

The Supreme Court in a split judgement on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgement delivered at the tribunal was a nullity.

It said the failure of Mr Obiora to be present on that day meant that the tribunal lacked the authorities to have given any judgment on the matter.

Two of the seven members of the Supreme Court panel, however, disagreed with the ruling.

The Supreme Court ruling was read by Bode Rhodes-Vivour.

