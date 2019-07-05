Heavy security presence in Osun ahead S/Court judgement
July 5, 2019
Tajudeen Ajadi,.
reporting from Osogbo.
Heavy presence of security men ,some of them armed to the teeth and stern looking, is an indication that today is s ref letter day.
A very important decision making day…and after this , it is the court of God !
Now, he command’s spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, mentioned to YOU NEWS that the police is fully prepared for the outcome.
“Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.
We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation,” she said.
The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the Osun 2018 Governorship Election Tribunal.
The tribunal on March 22 declared Adeleke as the winner of the election, but the judgment was later overturned by the Appeal Court on May 9.
The case has, however, moved to the Supreme Court for final judgement and the court is set to rule on the matter on July 5.
