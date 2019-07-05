Heavy security presence in Osun ahead S/Court judgement

Heavy presence of security men ,some of them armed to the teeth and stern looking, is an indication that today is s ref letter day.

A very important decision making day…and after this , it is the court of God !

Now, he command’s spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, mentioned to YOU NEWS that the police is fully prepared for the outcome. “Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation,” she said.