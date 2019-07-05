Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Heavy security presence in Osun ahead S/Court judgement

Younews Ng July 5, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

Tajudeen Ajadi,.

reporting from Osogbo.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the Osun 2018 Governorship Election Tribunal.

The tribunal on March 22 declared Adeleke as the winner of the election, but the judgment was later overturned by the Appeal Court on May 9.

The case has, however, moved to the Supreme Court for final judgement and the court is set to rule on the matter on July 5.

