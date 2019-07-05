Reactions as Prof. Nwabueze appears in Court on wheel chair to fight ATIKU’s case

Veteran 87-year-old lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, is representing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, appeared at the Tribunal on Wheelchair and announced that he was now the head of Atiku’s legal team.

Some are wondering ..why him, at that age ?. While some are saying, it is about his faculties which are still intact…”Being on wheel chair at times does not necessarily amount to being “sick”, for somebody of Prof. Nwabueze’s age. It can be just supportive, rehabilitative, all in the realm of geriatric health promotion”