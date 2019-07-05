Sen. Ademola Adeleke of PDP Congratulates Gov. Oyetola of APC

In a statement issued after the court ruling on Friday, Mr Adeleke said he accepts the finality of the Supreme Court judgement.

“As a Democrat and law abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun state,” Mr Adeleke said.

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to his supporters, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support throughout the duration of the case.

He lauded their “high spirit and commitment to the cause of democracy which we championed from last year till date.”

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for lives on.

“Our ambition was never a do or die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in the governance of the state,”