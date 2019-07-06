Buhari warns Farmers to stop Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned farming communities to refrain from attacking herdsmen who are returning from the South due to the rainy season.

“Herdsmen returning from the South due to the rainy season must respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers, while the communities must refrain from attacking herdsmen,” Shehu said.

Following violence and loss of lives in Katsina State, President Buhari directed immediate reinforcement of the security architecture in the state and the prosecution of those involved in the conflict.

He directed security outfits in the state and all parts of the country to work towards preventive, rather than reactionary measures.