34-year-old Unilorin graduate, the youngest among 38 new SANs

July 7, 2019

Joke Thomas,reporting.

 34- year- old Atoyebi is the youngest Nigerian lawyer elevated to that height,38 were shortlisted.

In a statement, Hadizatu Mustapha, secretary of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) said the new SANs would be sworn in during the 2019/2020 new legal year of the supreme court in September. 

SAN is conferred on Nigerian lawyers who have practiced for not less than 10 years, and have achieved distinction in the profession. 

Below are the names of the new SANs:

  1. Adedoyin Oyinkan Rhodes-Vivour 
  2. Abdullahi Haruna 
  3. Manga Muhammed Nurudeen 
  4. Adedayo Toba Apapta 
  5. John Onuegbulam Asoluka 
  6. Adedokun Mathew Makinde
  7. Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum 
  8. Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji
  9. Tuduru Uchendu Ede
  10. Abdul Olajide Ajana 
  11. Ama Vemaark Etuwewe
  12. Oladipo Adekorede Olasope 
  13. Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander 
  14. Olusegun Oyediran Fowowe
  15. Andrew Essien Hutton 
  16. Olukayode Abayomi Enitan 
  17. Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole 
  18. Olaniyi Maruph Olopade 
  19. Samuel Ngozi Agweh 
  20. Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo 
  21. Alphonsus Okoh Alubo 
  22. Ayo Asala 
  23. Abiodun Adediran Olatunji 
  24. Olumide Andrew Aju 
  25. Chimezie Victor Chikwem Ihekweazu 
  26. Mamman Lawan 
  27. Uchefula Ugonna Chikwumaeze 
  28. Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa 
  29. Usman Ogwu Sule 
  30. Safiya Umar Badamasi 
  31. Echezona Chukwudi Etiaba 
  32. Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka 
  33. Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani 
  34. Alexander Chukwudi Ejesieme 
  35. Jephthah Chikodi Njikonye 
  36. Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik 
  37. Alhassan Akeje Umar 
  38. Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi 

