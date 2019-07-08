Protest against Pastor Adeboye for not telling Buhari truth over xtain killings

Some members of the Creative Group Industry on Monday staged a peaceful protest to the Redemption Camp, Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, to make some demands from the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to speak up on some developments affecting the masses in the country.
Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo is a pastor with the Adeboye-led Redeemed Christian Church of God.
They matched through the camp, carrying placards with inscriptions such as; “Adeboye, speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves”, “Adeboye, would you have kept quiet if Leah was your biological daughter”, among others.
Mr. Felix Duke, Chairman and Convener of the group, said the protest was to demand that the RCCG, General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, intervene in addressing the insecurity issues bedeviling the nation.