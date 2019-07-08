Protest against Pastor Adeboye for not telling Buhari truth over xtain killings

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo is a pastor with the Adeboye-led Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The protesters in their hundreds, included maverick Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, Michael Parish, Idris Abdulkareem, Baba Fryo and a couple of other upcoming artistS.

They matched through the camp, carrying placards with inscriptions such as; “Adeboye, speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves”, “Adeboye, would you have kept quiet if Leah was your biological daughter”, among others.

Mr. Felix Duke, Chairman and Convener of the group, said the protest was to demand that the RCCG, General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, intervene in addressing the insecurity issues bedeviling the nation.