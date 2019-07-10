Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

2 things that can salvage Nigeria – J.J Rawlins, ex- Ghanaian president

July 10, 2019

JJ Rawlins: I can’t believe that despite the setback of Nigeria as a result of a failed British experiment on that country, Nigeria is still very much in Love with them.

Nigeria has everything it needs to be the greatest country not just in Africa but in the world the British knew about it.

There are two things that can salvage Nigeria:

the first is Nigeria must peacefully retire these old colonial leaders who are still servants to western imperialism,

the second is Nigeria must restructure their country back to the days when it was regional system of government.

Let every region develop at its own pace, build its resources and people.With this that country called Nigeria will be the greatest hub for the people of color in the world.

