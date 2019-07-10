Is it true that FG has change RUGA to “National Livestock Transformation Program NLTP ?

It is widely believed now that Federal Government will still find a way to sneak in RUGA by other means..so the Programme being promoted by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and

the National Livestock Transformation Plan, (NLTP) as approved by the

National Economic Council, NEC. is being rumoured to be a back door RUGA.

The South East Governor has said ckearly that ” we have not donated any land

or intends to donate any land for any of the two programmes for lack

of enough land in the entire South East.”

Governors of South East appreciate the fact that we have good and

law abiding Herdsmen who have been living with us; some of them were

even born here. We have been living in peace with them until recently

when we started witnessing invasion of our land, kidnapping of our

people, killing of defenseless natives and destruction of their farmlands.

These herdsmen that have been living peacefully with us together with the natives have insisted that these evil as now experienced in our land are the handiwork of herdsmen moving from

other states into South East and most of the time, these herdsmen are

not even Nigerians.

Resolution of South East Governors.

a. That we will not chase away Herdsmen who are peaceful and have

been living peacefully with us in the South East.

b. That we agreed with Herdsmen living peacefully with us and the

natives that movement of cows into the South East should be by road

transportation using trailers to their specific cow markets. No more

allowing foreign Herdsmen to move their cattle by foot as this is the

point of conflict with the farmers and natives.

c. That we do not have any land to donate for RUGA or NLTP

programmes but we are committed to selling grasses and by-product of

our farms to support NLTP for states that have keyed into the

programme.

d. That we believe that our brothers and sisters who are Herdsmen

deserve a better life and we commend Mr. President and Vice President

for their good intentions in this direction. However, it must be

emphasized that what Federal Government and NEC approved was NLTP and it is not compulsory for all the states BUT FOR ANY WILLING STATE WHO WANTS TO PARTICIPATE IN NLTP.

e. We advise our kinsmen, women and indeed all Nigerians to please be

careful with comments not to heat up the already charged state of

Nigeria in this regard.

f. The wisdom of economics allows states to develop along the lines

of their economic comparative advantage. In this direction, we advise

the FGN to immediately start the implementation of NLTP in the

Northern States that have accepted the Programme and where we have

large expanse of land. This will surly stop the movement of cows from

one state to the other and put a stop to the crisis and suspicion between farmers and herdsmen. The objective and success of this programme must be viewed along the lines of conflict resolution, welfare for herders, peaceful co-existence among farmers and herders, rehabilitation and reintegration of the displaced farmers/ herders and natives and increase in the wealth of herders, farmers and the nation at large

g. We ask all our people living outside the South East especially in the North to ignore the threat contained in the video message by self-styled Northern Youths. We are in talks with the Northern Governors and their leaders who speak for their people and they have assured us that there is no harm that will befall our people living in

various Northern states across Nigeria.

h. Finally, we advise those drumming for war to remember our mothers

and children and have a rethink.