Polythecnic Burnt Cell Phones Worth N15M Seized During Exams

Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan

in a bid to provide a lasting solution to the act of indiscipline and examination malpractices on Wednesday burnt thousands of cell phones with the estimated value of over 15million naira that were siezed from students during examination periods..

Present at the exercise were, the Deputy Registrar of the school, Mrs Ayoade, the Public Relation Officer, Alh. Soladoye, Chief Security Officer, Mr. Adebayo ,Head of Legal Unit of The Polytechnic Ibadan Barr. Ige, President of the Student Union Government, Com. Akadiri Bayonle, and members of the fourth estate of the realm.

#copied