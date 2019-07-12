Buhari admits he didn’t know his ministers, they were foistered on him

President Buhari has admitted that he largely settled for the wrong choices when he assembled his first term cabinet in 2015.

According to Buhari, his party, the governing APC, foisted individuals on him who went on to flounder on the job.

The president famously took six months to unveil his team in 2015 as the economy slipped into a recession, infrastructure collapsed around him and the value of the Naira depreciated.

Buhari was re-elected for a second term in office on February 23, 2019.

In a maiden dinner affair with the new leadership of the National Assembly at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, July 11, 2019, Buhari vowed that only persons who have been tested and who are capable of delivering on assigned mandates, will make his second term ministerial list.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and President Buhari after the national assembly was inaugurated in June (Presidency)

Like in 2015, the nation has been waiting for President Buhari to name his second term cabinet, but the president says even though he’s under immense pressure to do so, he would only settle for the best.

“I’m very much aware about it (public expectations over the list); I’m under tremendous pressure on it. But the last cabinet which I headed, most of them, the majority of them I didn’t know them. I had to accept the names and recommendations from the party and other individuals.

“I worked with them for three and half years at least; meeting twice or two weeks in a month. So I know them now.

“But this time around, I’m going to be quite me in the sense that I will pick people I personally know”, he vowed.