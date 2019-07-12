Pastor Suleiman on herdsmen in new e-passport debunked

Pastor Suleiman alert and alarm on herdsmen image in new Nigerian e-passport is mischievous..it is a false alarm, sources have said.

Please be informed that the pages of the new Nigerian e-passport have the images of the historical symbols of the different ethnic groups in Nigeria. Focusing on only one page could be mischievous.

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, made the statement on Thursday while condemning the Ruga programme by the federal government. That’s the new nigeria passport..it now has herdsmen inscribed in it…it’s shameful that a certain extraction now represents a nation with 6 geopolitical zones..everything is now very clear..God will frustrate every evil agenda in nigeria.

He said it was shameful how a certain extraction of Nigerians could now represent the 6 geopolitical zones in the country, saying everything is now clear that there is a ‘fulanization’ agenda being aimed at Nigeria. Apostle Suleiman said he gets “irritated when people say our speaking against fulanization is political.”