Senate President, Lawan denies saying.. Buhari will submit ministerial list this week

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, is debunking what he said that President Muhammadu Buhari will submit the list of ministerial nominees for the consideration and approval of the red chamber this week.

It is widely believed the denisl is coming on the heel of president Buhari saying he cannot be forced to appoint ministers.

Lawan who stated this at plenary on Wednesday when he explained that the executive arm of government was working hard to ensure that the list was ready early enough before the senators proceed on their annual two-month recess.

The President of the Senate was reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Bassey Akpan to the effect that the delay in the submission of the list could affect the holidays of the senators

Lawan, even, assured his colleagues and Nigerians that President Buhari would send the list to the Senate before the week runs out.