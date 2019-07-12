Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Senate President, Lawan denies saying.. Buhari will submit ministerial list this week

Younews Ng July 12, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 26 Views

The President of the Senate,  Ahmed Lawan, is debunking what he said that President Muhammadu Buhari will submit the list of ministerial nominees for the consideration and approval of the red chamber this week.

It is widely believed the denisl is coming on the heel of president Buhari saying he cannot be forced to appoint ministers.

Lawan who stated this at plenary on Wednesday when he explained that the executive arm of government was working hard to ensure that the list was ready early enough before the senators proceed on their annual two-month recess.

The President of the Senate was reacting to a point of order raised by  Senator Bassey Akpan to the effect that the delay in the submission of the list could affect the holidays of the senators

Lawan, even, assured his colleagues and Nigerians that President Buhari would send the list to the Senate before the week runs out.

He also expressed confidence that the nominees would be screened by the upper chamber before the annual vacation which would commence on July 26.

 

