Unilag closing ranks after Babalakin’s ‘harvest of queries’

Concerted efforts, YOU NEWS learnt is on to mitigate the hoopla caused by the queries.

Among other solution in the pipeline, many are of the opinion that ,it may be a subject of discussion among those affected, especially since ex president Jonathan and Wale Babalakin were present at Okunrounmu’s book lunch yesterday..Though Babalakin ,some said , has not been favourably disposed to Jonathan after the bi-courtney issues.

It would be recalled that three separate queries bordering on allegations of travelling without permission, financial impropriety, among others, were issued to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the institution’s Registrar, Oladejo Azeez.

The registrar acted on the instruction of the chairman of the university’s governing council, Wale Babalakin.

The university’s former Registrar, Taiwo Ipaye, also received three letters of query bordering on similar allegations, while the immediate past vice-chancellor, Rahamon Bello, was also issued one. The immediate past bursar of the university, Lateef Odekunle, and his successor, Lekan Lawal, was also queried.

Others affected in what some stakeholders in the university have tagged; “harvest of queries,” also include two incumbent deputy vice-chancellors- Folasade Ogunsola and Oluwole Familoni; a former deputy vice-chancellor, Duro Oni; former directors of works, Niyi Ayeye and Adelere Adeniran; head of the university’s procurement unit, James Akanmu; dean of students’ affairs, Ademola Adeleke; director of academic planning, L.O Chukwu and the director of the institution’s foundation programme, Timothy Nubi.

The quartet of Ogundipe, Ogunsola, Familoni and Chukwu are also members of the governing council like the registrar and Mr Babalakin.

But the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has kicked against what it described as the dictatorial action of the council chairman, accusing him of flouting laid down procedures.

ASUU, in its letter to the affected union members, signed by its chairman, Dele Ashiru, said a purported report the council chairman is acting upon is yet to be submitted to the council for deliberation.

“This arbitrariness and ‘one man show’ is repulsive and unacceptable to our union as it smacks of vindictiveness,” ASUU said.