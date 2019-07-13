Dangote & Otedola jointly promised Super Eagles $75k per goal.

The duo of Dangote and Otedola have jointly promised the team a whopping $75k dollars per goal. This is to pump up the adrenalin of the boys to put them in war mood against Algeria. And certainly they will be turbocharged and smoky when they file out on Sunday.

To ensure Nigerians still believe in the country and trust their leaders, they probably want to do anything financially possible for Eagles to bring smiles on the faces of Nigerians thereby acting as catalysts of this bond and trust…..by winning this AFCON tournament.

With these billionaires stepping forward to “help” government through their passion for football by motivating Super Eagles, surely, the boys will go all out for the kill.

It will be war unlimited for 90 minutes as they hope to defeat Algeria and share their booty from Dangote and Otedola among others….

Dollars are pouring on the team from state governors to captains of industry including of governors

Already each member of the squad has $47, 500 in his account with a possible $27, 500 coming should they win the trophy. This is excluding the $75, 000 per goal pledged by Dangote and Otedola starting from the semi-final tie with Algeria.