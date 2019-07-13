Pa Fasoranti’s daughter, mrs Olakunrin, shot dead by suspected fulani headsmen

Mrs. Funke Olakunrin is daughter of 94-year old Afenifere chairman, Pa Ruben Fasoranti. She was killed earler today by suspected herdsmen who reports alleged came out from the bush to attack her vehicle in Ore, Ondo State.

She was coming from Akure and heading for Ore. She was shot dead and one of her staff was injured with bullet wounds.

Police however claimed that the attackers were kidnappers who also attacked three luxurious buses coming from the East and heading for Lagos. It was alleged that when the attackers were engaged in gun battle, they fled into the bush…The police assured that the criminals would be apprehended as the axis had been condoned off.

Mrs. Olakunrin is the second daughter of Pa Fasoranti t. She was 58 .

Enough of this herdsmen madness….