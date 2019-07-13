Vokswagen reappears in Nigeria after 20 yrs

Volkswagen Automobile Group has reopened its auto assembly factory on the Badagry Expressway, Lagos, after 20 years of suspending operations in the country.

Volkswagen has returned to Nigeria to continue a long history that began in the 1970

The reopening was made possible through its partnership agreement with a private auto company, the Stallion Group .

Now, Volkswagen has rolled out the first set of vehicles, which includes Passat, Jetta, CC and Amarok models from the rejuvenated plant.

Sunil Vaswani, chairman of Stallion Group, disclosed that the group acquired the moribund Volkswagen of Nigeria plant, resuscitated it and commenced the assembling of buses, trucks, pick-ups and passenger vehicles at the facility.