Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

CAF names Gambian Referee for Nigeria Algeria match today..any cause for alarm?

Younews Ng July 14, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

A Gambian and FIFA highly rated referee has been named the referee  to officiate the semi final match between Nigeria and Algeria.Some sports analyists in Nigerian /supporters have been talking about how uncomfortable they are with the decision from CAF , in the sense that the man who is to officiate the game in the name of papa gassama who denied the super eagles a win against south Africa in the AFCON qualifiers when he cancelled 2 goals scored by the eagles insisting it was an offside.
Is there any course for alarm?

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Police IG says, security beef up in south Nigeria after Fashoranti’s daughter’s killing

As President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an urgent investigation. Mohammed Adamu, the head of Nigeria police, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.