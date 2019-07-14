CAF names Gambian Referee for Nigeria Algeria match today..any cause for alarm?

A Gambian and FIFA highly rated referee has been named the referee to officiate the semi final match between Nigeria and Algeria.Some sports analyists in Nigerian /supporters have been talking about how uncomfortable they are with the decision from CAF , in the sense that the man who is to officiate the game in the name of papa gassama who denied the super eagles a win against south Africa in the AFCON qualifiers when he cancelled 2 goals scored by the eagles insisting it was an offside.

Is there any course for alarm?