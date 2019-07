Fasoranti recounts last moment with daughter, what he told Buhari on phone

Bereaved father of the deceased, Pa Fasoranti, recounted his last moments with his slain daughter to newsmen in Akure, on Saturday.

The 94-year-old father said she saw his daughter last on Friday morning when she came to bid him farewell.

Fasoranti said “she came to me around 9:00 am to bid me farewell. I only heard in the evening she is no more.”

“The President [Muhammadu Buhari] called me to commiserate with me, but I told him to halt these killings in our land.”