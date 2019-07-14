Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Police IG says additional security added to south after Fashoranti’s daughter’s killing

July 14, 2019

As President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an urgent investigation. Mohammed Adamu, the head of Nigeria police, said additional security measure had been extended to the southern parts of the country following the attack and equally vowed to fish out the perpetrators

Funke Olakunrin was travelling to Lagos when gunmen ambushed her vehicle and other travellers near Ore, Ondo State, killing her on the spot and wounding her female aide.

The attack has sparked nationwide anxiety, amidst claims that it was carried out by herdsmen who wanted to kidnap the her

