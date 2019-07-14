Temper rises over ‘celebrity killing’ of Pa Fashoranti’s daughter.

Killing of this celebrity is generating furore, many had died same way, but as it were the stature of this corpse is making temper to rise.

Many are speaking as if they are cork sure that it was Fulani herdsmen that killed her.

Many who are expected to have a more non-sentimental views due to political understanding and knowledge, are doing otherwise.

From Odumakin to so many the conclusion is that it was because of RUGA. Some even call for secession today and order all Fulanis starting from Dangote out of Yorubaland in 24hrs.

Conspiracy theory is also flying that her death looks like planned, plotted, assassination. The driver should be quizzed!

Temper is also rising against Femi Adeshina’s over Buhari’s condolences. and the tweet that the Ondo state police described the Killers of Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin as “armed robbers”.

Though he latter said Buhari has spoken with The Afẹ́nifẹ́re Leader over the killing of his daughter by “armed bandits”… Suddenly the word “robbers”, disappeared.

Most violent crimes are now credited to ‘Fulani’, particularly crimes committed in Southern Nigeria…and some are instigating ‘revenge attack’ .. if that happens, counter attacks will lead to chaos, the wish of those who want chaos.