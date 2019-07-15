Again, Siasia’s Mother Kidnapped 2.00a.m

They struck in the wee hours of the morning.

Beauty Ogere Siasia, the 76 year-old mother of former Super Eagles striker and Coach, Samson Siasia has been kidnapped again, the second time in four years.

Report has it that the woman was taken away by unidentified armed men around 2a.m today.

It was further gathered that she was taken away from her home in Odoni in Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa state.

Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia, was first kidnapped in November 2015 and was released 12 days after.of course after huge amount had changed hands.