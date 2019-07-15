Commissioner who buried hubby few mths ago, dies while sleeping !

The Baylesa State Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs. Agatha Goma, has died.

Mrs. Goma (55) was appointed a commissioner in 2016 by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Sources close to the family said the commissioner, who buried her husband early in the year, died in her sleep at her apartment in Yenagoa, the state capital.

She was said to have returned from church and decided to have some sleep but couldn’t wake up.

The 55-year-old was appointed into Dickson’s cabinet in 2016 and remained one of the best apostles of the governor’s restoration team.

A source confided that church members of Goma, a pastor, prayed seriously for a miracle to revive her.

He, however, said the real cause of her death was unknown.