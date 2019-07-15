Hope rises for Atiku on election petition, request to play video evidence granted

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man tribunal held that the objection by the respondents was baseless as the 48 video compact discs sought to be tendered by the petitioners were covered by the agreement reached at the pre-hearing session in respect of the case.
The tribunal went on to admit the VCDs as Exhibits P36 to P83.The certificate of compliance with the provision of the Evidence Act accompanying the exhibits was admitted as Exhibit 84.
The petitioners’ lawyer, Chris Uche SAN, had earlier on Monday presented three witnesses, and he introduced the media adviser and spokesperson for Atiku, Mr. Segun Showunmi, as the petitioners’ next witness to be presented.
He also indicated that there would be the need to play a video clip to the tribunal in the course of Showunmi’s testimony.
The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, are by their petition, challenging the victory of Buhari and the APC at the poll