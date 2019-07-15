Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Hope rises for Atiku on election petition, request to play video evidence granted

Younews Ng July 15, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 6 Views

 It is hope booster as request granted by the Peoples Democratic Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to play some video clips at the Monday’s hearing of their petition challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 poll.
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has overruled the objection by the Independent National Electoral Commission, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the All Progressives Congress,

The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man tribunal held that the objection by the respondents was baseless as the 48 video compact discs sought to be tendered by the petitioners were covered by the agreement reached at the pre-hearing session in respect of the case.

The tribunal went on to admit the VCDs as Exhibits P36 to P83.The certificate of compliance with the provision of the Evidence Act accompanying the exhibits was admitted as Exhibit 84.

The petitioners’ lawyer, Chris Uche SAN, had earlier on Monday presented three witnesses, and he introduced the media adviser and spokesperson for Atiku, Mr. Segun Showunmi, as the petitioners’ next witness to be presented.

He also indicated that there would be the need to play a video clip to the tribunal in the course of Showunmi’s testimony.

With the admission of the VCDs as exhibits, Showunmi had been reminded of his earlier oath and an arrangement was being made for the videos to be played as of the time of filing this report.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, are by their petition, challenging the victory of Buhari and the APC at the poll

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Police IG says, security beef up in south Nigeria after Fashoranti’s daughter’s killing

As President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an urgent investigation. Mohammed Adamu, the head of Nigeria police, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.