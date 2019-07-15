MY PLAYERS DID VERY WELL, BUT ALGERIA DESERVED SEMI-FINAL WIN – Rohr

“It was a big fight until the last minute. Algeria did better in the first half than us but we came back in second half and we conceded this goal in the last minute.”

“I think the players wanted to go to extra time and believed Algeria would be tired and they could win in it extra time.”

“I have to congratulate the players for a big fight against this very good team. They won it in the last minute and they deserved it.”

“It was a wonderful match, but we lost it so we are not happy. We scored an own goal which was unlucky but we came back like throughout the tournament when there was something difficult against us.”

“A wonderful free-kick made the difference.”

– Nigeria coach; Gernot Rohr