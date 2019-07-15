Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

MY PLAYERS DID VERY WELL, BUT ALGERIA DESERVED SEMI-FINAL WIN – Rohr

Younews Ng July 15, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 22 Views

“It was a big fight until the last minute. Algeria did better in the first half than us but we came back in second half and we conceded this goal in the last minute.”

“I think the players wanted to go to extra time and believed Algeria would be tired and they could win in it extra time.”

“I have to congratulate the players for a big fight against this very good team. They won it in the last minute and they deserved it.”

“It was a wonderful match, but we lost it so we are not happy. We scored an own goal which was unlucky but we came back like throughout the tournament when there was something difficult against us.”

“A wonderful free-kick made the difference.”

– Nigeria coach; Gernot Rohr

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari Has Failed Us, Can’t Stop Our Problems—Wole Soyinka

The Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has taken a swipe at the government of President ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.