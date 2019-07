The police in Ogun state have arrested three herdsmen for allegedly killing a farmer Rafiu Sowemimo, 40.

The suspects, Muhammed Adamu, Saliu Ismail and Saliu Adamu allegedly killed Sowemimo on Sunday at Adao village in Alabata, Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were said to have allowed their cattle stray into the farm of the deceased thereby destroying his crops, an action Sowemimo protested.