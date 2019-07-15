Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Presidency warns leaders not to politicise Fasoranti daughter’s tragic death

The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this.

 

About Younews Ng

