Reactions over Tinubu’s comment on Fasoranti daughter’s killers

Many are saying Bola Tinubu comment is meant to appease the establishment, ahead of his 2023 presidential ambition.

He berated those profiling Fulani herdsmen, over the murder of Funke, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The APC Chieftain and former Governor of Lagos, lashed out at those stigmatizing the Fulani

herdsmen, after he paid a condolence visit to the family of Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Reacting to allegation that Fulani herdsmen are behind the attack, he said kidnapping is not peculiar to any ethnic group or a particular set of people and also questioned if Evans is also a herdsman.

“I am extremely concerned about security but I don’t want stigma. I can go through history of kidnapping and we know how it started, where it all started, there are lot of copycats, how many years ago have we faced insecurity in this country and cases of kidnapping? Is Evans a herdsman? I don’t want to be political, but I will ask where are the cows?” he asked.

He also reiterated the need for securtity challenges to be faced squarely throughout Nigeria.

“I am a nationalist and the securtity concern and challenge right now must be faced squarely throughout Nigeria. We must not use this incident to divide ourselves but we must use it as a cure to the security problem. Additional police, additional patrol, and additional security reinforcement along Ore road and various flash points across the country is necessary and I have discussed this among the various authorities. The governor (Akeredolu) is eminently aware and being proactive about this.

“The security challenges are numerous across this country and to fight it we are going through that, more police are being recruited and it takes time to train and deploy them to various areas, nobody prepares more than necessary for this. But if you look at Zamfara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and all areas, then we need to fight poverty, unemployment and the causes that might lead people to crime. Equally we must create opportunity to convert this tragedy to prosperity.”