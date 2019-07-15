Sanwo-Olu explains how he arrived at Bello, Omotoso, Dawodu, others for commissioners’ slots

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has opened up on how he arrived at the 25 names he just forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly for consideration and ratification as Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Explaining that the names were arrived at after thorough scrutiny and consideration, Sanwo-Olu narrated everything thus: “Today, I sent a list of Commissioner and Special Adviser designates to the House of Assembly for ratification.

“These nominees were carefully picked based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.

“We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians elected us to do. This cabinet will be unique because as usual, we take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion.

“Here are the nominees: Mr. Rabiu Onaolapo, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr. Idris Salako, Mr. Tunji Bello, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Mr. Lere Odusote, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, Ms. Adekemi Ajayi, Mr. Femi George, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Mr. Moyo Onigbajo (SAN), Mr. Hakeem Fahm, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Segun Dawodu, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr. Sam Egube, Ms. Ruth Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr. Tunbosun Alake and Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo.

“This team will serve Lagos in line with the agenda of this administration which is to deliver a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.”