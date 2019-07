SARS operatives in Palmgrove area of Lagos state disappear into thin air ,after killing a street sweeper.

You news gathered that it was in the cause of swooping on Canabis, hemp dealers around the area that they began shooting indiscriminately, and the sweeper was hit by the bullet..he wriggled in pains in the pool of his blood..he didn’t get help.

Immediately,the operatives noticed he had died,the vanish ,leaving the corpse lying on the road.