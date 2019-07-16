Disbelief, Suspicion, as Police announce arrest of Fasoranti daughter’s killers

The police said they have arrested some suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti…but Nigerians are asking questions ,expressing doubts ..is it about just labelling some victims ? Who are they ?..what happened?..why is it that it is only high profile killings alone that police gets to know culprits ?is it all politics?

A spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed this on Monday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested when a team of security operatives stormed the forests in the area near Ore in Ondo State.

The command’s spokesman, however, did not disclose the identities of those arrested.

He said investigations were still ongoing while suspects would be paraded as soon as possible.

Mrs Olakunrin was killed by armed men on Friday last week while travelling along the Benin-Ore Expressway in south-western Nigeria.

Her murder has sparked outrage from individuals and groups across the county, especially from leaders in the south-west region.

Those deployed to the state by police IG included operatives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU). Channels TV