Femi Fani Kayode asks Tinubu 2 thought provocking questions..
July 16, 2019
Femi Fani-Kayode to Bola Tinubu: “What on earth have Evans the kidnapper or the Igbo got to do with the targetting and assasination of Mrs. Funke Fasoranti-Olakunrin?
“And why the obscene determination and desperate hurry to absolve the Fulani of this hideous crime?”
