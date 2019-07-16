Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Femi Fani Kayode asks Tinubu 2 thought provocking questions..

Younews Ng July 16, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 59 Views

Femi Fani-Kayode to Bola Tinubu: “What on earth have Evans the kidnapper or the Igbo got to do with the targetting and assasination of Mrs. Funke Fasoranti-Olakunrin?

“And why the obscene determination and desperate hurry to absolve the Fulani of this hideous crime?”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Police in Ogun arrest 3 herdsmen for allegedly killing a farmer

The police in Ogun state have arrested three herdsmen for allegedly killing a farmer Rafiu ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.