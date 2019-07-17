Ayefele’s wife delivers triplets (authentic, confirmed)
July 17, 2019
Unlike, the fake news that went viral weeks back (you news, not part of it) which was roundly denied, this is true !
YINKA AYEFELE’S WIFE, TOPE DELIVERS TRIPLETS (2BOYS & A GIRL) IN MARYLAND, AMERICA.
YINKA AYEFELE CONFIRMS THIS ON HIS PROGRAMME ON FRESH FM & HIS FACEBOOK WALL ON TUESDAY JULY 16, 2019.
