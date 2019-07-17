Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ayefele’s wife delivers triplets (authentic, confirmed)

Younews Ng July 17, 2019 Celebrity, Entertainment, Music, News, Trending Leave a comment 24 Views

Unlike, the fake news that went viral weeks back (you news, not part of it) which was roundly denied,  this is true !

YINKA AYEFELE’S WIFE, TOPE DELIVERS TRIPLETS (2BOYS & A GIRL) IN MARYLAND, AMERICA.
YINKA AYEFELE CONFIRMS THIS ON HIS PROGRAMME ON FRESH FM & HIS FACEBOOK WALL ON TUESDAY JULY 16, 2019.

