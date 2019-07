OBASANJO IS ANTI-YORUBA, HE HAS NO INTEREST IN, OR SYMPATHY FOR THE YORUBA CAUSE. HE ONLY HAS HIS OWN INTEREST FOR EVERYTHING HE DOES.

THAT IS MY CONCLUSION AND I HAVE COPIOUS EVIDENCES TO PROVE IT – CHIEF AYO ADEBANJO.

He equally defines Obasanjo’s eight years as civillian president as tragic.