BREAKING: Senate confirms Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as CJN

Younews Ng July 17, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

The expected has happened: appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has been confirmed by the Senate as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

He was confirmed on Wednesday after a thorough screening at the National Assembly.

Details shortly………

