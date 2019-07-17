The expected has happened: appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has been confirmed by the Senate as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
He was confirmed on Wednesday after a thorough screening at the National Assembly.
Details shortly………
The expected has happened: appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has been confirmed by the Senate as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
He was confirmed on Wednesday after a thorough screening at the National Assembly.
Details shortly………
Tags BREAKING: Senate confirms Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as CJN slideshow
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has released some forensic evidence of ...