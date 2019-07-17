Buhari admits error in security strategy, replies Obj ?

In what looks like a replie to Obasanjo’s open letter,President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja said offenders took advantage of the focus on the North East to commit crimes in other parts of the country.

He then said successes recorded in degrading terrorists in the North East will be extended to various parts of the country experiencing challenges, assuring Nigerians that security still tops his list of priorities.

President Buhari, received executive members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) led by the President, Dr Francis Adedayo Faduyile, at the State House.

“If you cannot secure a country or institution, you cannot manage it,’’ he said

The President noted that efforts were still ongoing to improve employment level, following the success in getting many into the agricultural sector, stressing that opening up the economy for investments and getting the youths engaged will control crime rate.

On health and education, President Buhari urged states and local governments to play stronger roles in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government, especially in getting more children into classrooms.

“The issues of health and education are constitutional. If there are too many almajiris in a state, then the government is not following the constitution.

“The states also have elites who are educated enough to remind their governments about their responsibility to almajiris,’’ he said.

Less than 24 hours after ex-President Olusgeun Obasanjo raised the alarm over the high level of insecurity in the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan has also commented on the issue.

When he paid a condolence visit to Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Tuesday, the ex-president said insecurity is getting worse under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although he did not mention the name of Buhari, it was clear that he was referring to the government headed by his successor.

He challenged the federal government to come up with new strategies to tackle insecurity, adding that one could not continue doing old things and expect new results.

“The issue of security must be approached from a different dimension. We cannot continue the old way because it is getting out of hand. We hope the federal and state governments will do something about it,” he said.

“I want to believe that the federal government in conjunction with state government must design a different approach to this issue. I was there as president and security challenge was there but now, it is getting worse everyday and we can’t continue to use the same old method.