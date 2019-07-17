Critics list 4 presidents elected same time as Buhari, now with cabinet

These Presidents have something All sworn in at almost the same time and personal relationship was not stated
(1) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (66)
Assumed Office: May 22 2019
Constituted Cabinet: May 29 2019
Cabinet Size: 28
Population of Country : 57 Million
(2) Senegalese President ; Macky Sall (57)
Assumed Office: April 2 2019
Constituted Cabinet: April 82019
Cabinet Size: 32
Population of Country : 15.4 Million
(3) Malawian President : Peter Mutharika (78)
Assumed Office: May 28 2019
Constituted Cabinet: June 19 2019
Cabinet Size: 24
Population of Country : 18.6 Million
(4) Indian Prime Minister : Narendra Modi (68)
Assumed Office: May 30 2019
Constituted Cabinet: May 30 2019
Cabinet Size: 58
Population of Country : 1.3 Billion!!!!!