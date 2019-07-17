Reno Omokri alleges INEC cleaned up server, reveals identities

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has released some forensic evidence of the names, address & phone numbers of the company and individuals in Lagos that set up INEC’s server.

Omokri took to his Twitter page on Monday to share a few posts before he released the evidence of the names, address & phone numbers of the company and individuals in Lagos that set up @INECNigeria’s server.

“I am now in possession of INCONTROVERTIBLE forensic evidence of the names, address & phone numbers of the company and individuals in Lagos that set up @INECNigeria’s server, If I get a 1000 retweets, I will expose their names.

“Dear @INECNigeria, If you are not guilty, why take down your server? Are you aware that @Google takes a DAILY screenshot of servers? Are you aware that I have what you WIPED CLEAN? Are you aware that I have the names of your contractors?

“God sparing my life, at exactly 1PM, I will unveil the name of the Lagos based firm, along with the names of their operators, who set up @INECNigeria’s server. “If anything happens to me before 1PM, Nigerians know who to hold responsible.

“Dear Nigerians,I am reliably informed by my MOLES in @INECNigeria that there is severe PANIC at their Abuja HQ. They are trying to get the firm to remove all traces of their connection with INEC. But it is TOO LATE. We already have the PROOF!

“The firm behind the now deleted INEC SERVER is INITS Nigeria Limited, located at 16 Majaro Street, Onike, Yaba, 100001, Lagos, Nigeria. Femi and Ronke Taiwo are the individuals behind the firm. Contact details: 08034544165, info@initsnf.com.

“#IdentityOfCompanyBehindInecServer”