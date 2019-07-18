Deltans hail Okowa’s quick steps, as he forwards names of 10

For making quick decisions like a far seer, who know his onions that he is the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is receiving kudos, for not procastinating.

He has forwarded the names of ten nominees for appointment as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council to the State House of Assembly.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter to the House by the governor and read by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over Thursday’s plenary.

The names of the nominees are Mr Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga,Dr Mordi Ononye, Honourable Ovie Oghoore and Prince Emmanuel Amgbabuba.

Others are Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo,Mr Matthew Tsekiri,Mr Christian Onogba,Mr Omamofe Joseph Pirah and Chief Henry Sakpra.

The Governor in the letter said the nomination was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 sub section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended .

He said he had earlier nominated fifteen persons for confirmation of the House as Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council hence was forwarding ten additional persons for confirmation by the House .

The Majority Leader, Hon Tim Owhefere moved for the House to receive the letter for further consideration and seconded by Honourable Oboro Preyor.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori directed the nominees to submit thirty five copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday July 22, 2019 and should appear for screening on Tuesday July 23,2019.

Also at plenary the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori also read a letter from the governor reconstituting the Governing Board of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency.

The names of the nominees are Chief Ighoyota Amori as Chairman, a former member of the House of Representatives,Honourable Onyemaechi Mrakpor as Director General.

Other members of the Agency are Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, Honourable Blessing Adidi and Dr Isaac Wilkie.

The Major Leader, Hon.Tim Owhefere moved for the House to receive the letter for further consideration and seconded by Hon Shedrack Rapu.

The Speaker directed the nominees to submit thirty five copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday July 22, 2019 and should appear for screening on Wednesday July 24,201.