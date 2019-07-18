Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo Olu begins 24hours massive road maintenance

Younews Ng July 18, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

Lagos State Govt. begins 24hours massive road maintenance, reconstruction across the State.
Rehabilitation of roads by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is a responsive action after he had dedicated lines to receive complaints about bad roads.

The personnel of LSPWC , a Lagos state public works company has promised :”Please expect to seeus in your area as nature permits.”

Government sources are also saying “Once there’s good weather, the 24/7 rehabilitation work will continue until we achieve zero pothole in Lagos State.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari admits error in security strategy, replies Obj ?

In what looks like a replie to Obasanjo’s open letter,President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja  ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.