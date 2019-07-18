Sanwo Olu begins 24hours massive road maintenance

Lagos State Govt. begins 24hours massive road maintenance, reconstruction across the State.

Rehabilitation of roads by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is a responsive action after he had dedicated lines to receive complaints about bad roads.

The personnel of LSPWC , a Lagos state public works company has promised :”Please expect to seeus in your area as nature permits.”

Government sources are also saying “Once there’s good weather, the 24/7 rehabilitation work will continue until we achieve zero pothole in Lagos State.”