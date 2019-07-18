Why 90% of graduates are jobless in Nigeria

Things are changing in our very eyes..listen to a millionaire, he only has a diploma. When he was ask why not going to get a degree, he said people are reading for him. That he will employ the graduates to do his work for him.

Our style of education is basically read, cram and pass your exams. Oh then get a degree at all costs and you will be fine. School life is boring here and most of us end up learning nothing and wasting 20 to 22 years of our life in school reading and cramming to pass exams.

In the nearest future nobody will care about what you know anymore, but your creativity. In the UK. many University are now doing more practicals than theory.

The reason our society is behind : One can imagine an engineering graduate in Nigeria that cannot identify a car cabrator. Even does know different between bolt and nut