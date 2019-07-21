COZA rape scandal: 5 ways powerful forces are turning case against us – Dakolo & wife

Timi Dakolo, the husband of celebrity photographer, Busola, who last month accused Coza pastor, Bioudun Fatoyinbo of sexually assaulting her when she was 16, on Saturday alleged that his family is being intimidated by men of the Nigeria police force.

Timi’s allegation is coming on the heels of Saturday’s invitation for him and his wife, to report for questioning over what police authorities described as allegations of falsehood as stated in a letter dated July 18 from

(1) Using the special tactical squad of the inspector-general of police (IGP).The letter read,“This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Falsehood, Mischief and Threat to life that your name was mentioned.”

(2) The police has failed to respond to a petition submitted by his family in June over the rape incident.“Investigating officials have frustrated as a result of underhand delay?

(3). Dirty bloggers are been used to fabricating things that cover the truth,

(4) The IG’s people have been under pressure to force this case to be posted to Abuja?“Now this: a false investigation in Abuja when our own petition filed since June has not been answered.

(5) NO INVITATION HAS BEEN MADE TO THE ACCUSED IN A RAPE CASE????! NOT ONE MOVEMENT TOWARDS JUSTICE??? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system?

This is why all the hurting women and families haven’t come out with HORRIBLE THINGS DONE TO THEM???!!

“You picked the wrong one and you picked the wrong time. Nigerians are more awake than you think.

“I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep. I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes. Like I said, we have since been ready. GIVE US THE FIRE, THEN WATCH ME WORK!”