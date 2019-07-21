Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

EFCC arrest American for defrauding Nigerians seeking US GREEN CARD of $565,000 (N203.4million

Younews Ng July 21, 2019

American man, MARCO RAMIREZ in trouble for defrauding Nigerians seeking United States GREEN CARD of $565,000 (N203.4million)…Picked up by EFCC on 16 counts bordering on conspiracy and obtaining under false pretences
* His companies arraigned: USA Now LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Capital Group
* Victims of the Fraud: Ambassador Godson Echejue, Abubakar Sodiq and Olukayode Sodimu
* “Having not breached the bail terms granted by my brother judge, the defendant is hereby allowed to continue with the terms. The matter was adjourned till October 7, 8, 9 and 10 for trial”

