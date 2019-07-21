EFCC arrest American for defrauding Nigerians seeking US GREEN CARD of $565,000 (N203.4million

American man, MARCO RAMIREZ in trouble for defrauding Nigerians seeking United States GREEN CARD of $565,000 (N203.4million)…Picked up by EFCC on 16 counts bordering on conspiracy and obtaining under false pretences

* His companies arraigned: USA Now LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Capital Group

* Victims of the Fraud: Ambassador Godson Echejue, Abubakar Sodiq and Olukayode Sodimu

* “Having not breached the bail terms granted by my brother judge, the defendant is hereby allowed to continue with the terms. The matter was adjourned till October 7, 8, 9 and 10 for trial”