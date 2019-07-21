Nigerians reason on why education system may never work

A metaphorical joke is trending in Nigeria..categorization of university into 3, according to pocket depth.public for the children of poor ones, private for the rich, and foreign ,for the powerfuls in government and super rich.

Offline and online. Nigerians are of the opinion that it is almost impossible for the children of the ordinary Nigerians to get quality education when most of our leaders send their children overseas to study and earn certificates that can be trusted.

And such that can put them at advantage in a highly sophisticated world of today while that same ruling class continue to neglect our own educational system from primary to tertiary level.

Rather that improving our education sector in other to give every Nigerian child a good footing in life.

They pay lip service to our collective desire for equal opportunity to such basic things like good education which any responsible government ought to guarantee for its people among other things.

The politicians and their privileged friends rather than emulate those noble standards they admire in foreign citadels and build in same in our local institutions chose to abandon them and allow millions of our helpless citizens to their fate while there own wards are sent to such countries where government is really responsive to the needs of her people. What a shame.

This is simply the pedagogy of the oppressed. Right now NASU is on strike and our representatives h is not showing any commitment to meeting their demands because none of them have their children in our public institutions. So long as those politicians are concerned, they can strike to eternity so we sidereal powerful politicians.

These vexations of Nigerians is largely aggravated by pictures of the powerful men and their graduating children on social media..Osinbajo, Buhari, Saraki ,Ekwremadu. among others.