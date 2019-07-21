Tinubu’s key note address & details @ at late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin’s valedictory service

Bola Ahmed Tinubu after delivering his key note address at the late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin’s valedictory service today in Lagos.

Mrs. Funke Olakunrin was the murdered daughter of the Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti. Her commendation service began today and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was given a role to deliver his address which he powerfully presented.

The burial rites for late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Chairman of Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, are underway today with a commendation and night of tributes in her honour at Harbour Point, Wilmot Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Olakunrin was shot and killed by masked gunmen in a kidnap attempt, between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road on Friday, when she was travelling to Lagos.

The second daughter of Afenifere leader was 58.

6:30 PM

Family, loyal friends and relatives as well as political bigwigs are at the commendation service of Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

6: 35 PM

The guests at the event include National Leader Of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor Of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, The Speaker Of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

6:37pm: National Leader Of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while delivering his speech described late Olakunrin as an exceptional woman whom he shared ideas with from time to time ranging from politics to family matters.

Tinubu also said the attackers of the deceased were wrong thinking they killed her, adding that her spirit is still alive.

Tinubu prays that God will be with the family she left behind.

6:50pm – The Speaker Of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila exchanging pleasantries with other guests before leaving the venue of the event.

7:10pm: Former Governor Of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode departing the venue of the event.

7:25pm – Late Funke Olakunrin’s colleagues while in Lagos State University, LASU paying their last respect to the deceased.

7:50pm – The commendation and night of tributes in her of the deceased has been brought to an end sign friends and family departing the venue.